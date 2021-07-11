Dustin Poirier's wife flips off Conor McGregor after 'DMs' insult

Dustin Poirier's wife flips off Conor McGregor after 'DMs' insult

Upworthy

Published

Conor McGregor was given the middle finger by Dustin Poirier’s fuming wife Jolie after the chaotic end to UFC 264.

Full Article