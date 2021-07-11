NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo arrested on charge of indecency with a child
Published
The NFL's Atlanta Falcons terminated the contract of linebacker Barkevious Mingo after police in Arlington, Texas, said he was arrested...Full Article
Published
The NFL's Atlanta Falcons terminated the contract of linebacker Barkevious Mingo after police in Arlington, Texas, said he was arrested...Full Article
Former New England Patriot and current Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested on a child indecency charge.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo turned himself in to police in Arlington, Texas, earlier this week on a charge of..