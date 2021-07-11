2 crew members killed while helping fight the Cedar Basin wildfire in Arizona
Two people battling the Cedar Basin Fire from the sky were killed in an aircraft accident Saturday, the Bureau of Land Management Arizona said.Full Article
Officials said the aircraft was a resource for the Cedar Basin Fire, which started burning on Friday near Wikieup.