Sask. lifts all COVID-19 restrictions. Here's what you need to know
Published
Saskatchewan is free of all COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate and limits on large gatherings, as of Sunday.Full Article
Published
Saskatchewan is free of all COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate and limits on large gatherings, as of Sunday.Full Article
People in Saskatchewan are feeling both excited and cautious as the province drops all COVID-related public health restrictions,..
As of Sunday, Saskatchewan will be free of COVID-19 restrictions for the first time in 16 months.