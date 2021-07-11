Dustin Poirier's wife gets last laugh in Conor McGregor feud
Published
Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie, sent a one-finger salute to Conor McGregor as the Irishman sat on the mat while trainers tended to his...Full Article
Published
Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie, sent a one-finger salute to Conor McGregor as the Irishman sat on the mat while trainers tended to his...Full Article
UFC superstar Conor McGregor has dragged Dustin Poirier's wife into their feud ahead of Sunday's highly-anticipated trilogy..