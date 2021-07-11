Dustin Poirier's wife gets last laugh in Conor McGregor feud

Dustin Poirier's wife gets last laugh in Conor McGregor feud

Upworthy

Published

Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie, sent a one-finger salute to Conor McGregor as the Irishman sat on the mat while trainers tended to his...

Full Article