Bulgaria: Anti-Elite Party Narrowly Leading Borisov’s GERB

(RFE/RL) — Bulgaria’s snap parliamentary elections on July 11 failed to produce a clear winner, with There Is Such A People, an anti-elites party, narrowly leading former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov’s GERB party, exit polls show.
