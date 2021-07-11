NSW residents face an anxious wait this morning for the release of the daily Covid-19 figures, following a grim prediction from Premier Gladys Berejiklian that cases would likely top 100 today.The Premier's warning about the daily...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney, NSW lockdown restrictions insufficient - experts
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Athletes Covet Olympic Glory, But Worry About COVID-19
Eurasia Review
By John Bechtel
Athletes training for the Summer Olympics, which open in Japan on July 23, are seeing their dreams of..
-
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
SeattlePI.com
-
Coronavirus digest: Sydney extends lockdown by two weeks
Deutsche Welle
More coverage
Johnson stresses ‘pandemic is not over’ as he confirms July 19 lockdown easing
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference: “It is absolutely vital that we proceed now with caution and I cannot say..
Australia’s Hermit Nation Strategy Unravels – OpEd
Eurasia Review
World Population: Shifts And Turns Amid COVID-19 – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney, NSW hospital ICU cases include younger people
New Zealand Herald
Covid 19 coronavirus: Why Sydney's lockdown isn't driving down cases
New Zealand Herald