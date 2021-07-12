Richard Branson, the thrill-seeking billionaire, has entered space on his own winged rocket ship, bringing Astro-tourism one step closer to reality.Full Article
Richard Branson Becomes the First Billionaire to Reach Space
On Sunday, British billionaire Richard Branson and a crew of five others soared into space onboard a Virgin Galactic rocket plane...
Swashbuckling billionaire Richard Branson hurtled into space aboard his own winged rocket ship, bringing astro-tourism a step..