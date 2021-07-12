COVID-19: Australia's Delta outbreak worsens despite Sydney lockdown
Published
Australian health officials reported yet another record daily rise in COVID-19 cases for the year, fuelled by the highly infectious Delta variant.Full Article
Published
Australian health officials reported yet another record daily rise in COVID-19 cases for the year, fuelled by the highly infectious Delta variant.Full Article
It is proving to be an unfolding nightmare. For a government that had been beaming with pride at their COVID contract tracing for..
By Kalinga Seneviratne
Along with Singapore and New Zealand, Australia was considered as one of the top three safest..