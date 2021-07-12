Covid 19 coronavirus: 873 new cases and three more deaths confirmed in Fiji

Covid 19 coronavirus: 873 new cases and three more deaths confirmed in Fiji

New Zealand Herald

Published

By RNZ Fiji has recorded 873 new cases of Covid-19 and three more deaths, including a 15-year-old girl, in the 24 hours ending at 8am today.That compares to 485 cases and three deaths in the previous 24-hour period.The Health...

Full Article