Listen up: Biden speaks volumes in a whisper to make a point
Published
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was at a public transit station in Wisconsin, talking about repairing roads and bridges , when he...Full Article
Published
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was at a public transit station in Wisconsin, talking about repairing roads and bridges , when he...Full Article
Communications experts and the White House say President Joe Biden's whispering is just this veteran politician's old-school way of..