Watch VideoPfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that "it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be...Full Article
Pfizer To Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine Booster With U.S. Officials
