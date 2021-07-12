Fox News airs disclaimer during Trump CPAC speech about 2020 election
Published
Fox News on Sunday aired a disclaimer adding context to comments made by former President Trump referencing electoral fraud during his...Full Article
Published
Fox News on Sunday aired a disclaimer adding context to comments made by former President Trump referencing electoral fraud during his...Full Article
At this point, it’s the former president’s mantra, but now Fox News is seemingly taking a stand against election conspiracy..