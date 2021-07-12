Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Completes Pioneering Flight

Watch VideoIn the clear skies over New Mexico's spaceport America Sunday, billionaire Sir Richard Branson accomplished a goal over a decade in the making: successfully hitching a ride to the edge of Earth’s atmosphere, experiencing weightlessness for a few minutes and then returning safely to Earth.
The fully crewed...
Watch VideoIn the clear skies over New Mexico's spaceport America Sunday, billionaire Sir Richard Branson accomplished a goal over a decade in the making: successfully hitching a ride to the edge of Earth’s atmosphere, experiencing weightlessness for a few minutes and then returning safely to Earth.