Lewis Hamilton condemns racist abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka
Lewis Hamilton has condemned the racist abuse suffered by three England footballers after the Euro 2020 final, saying it "shows how much...Full Article
Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were the targets of racist attacks after missing penalty kicks for Team England in..
The UK Prime Minister has promised to ban from stadiums people who racially abuse footballers online.