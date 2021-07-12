'Jackass' Crew Meets Shark Week and It Goes Pretty Much as Expected

'Jackass' Crew Meets Shark Week and It Goes Pretty Much as Expected

eBaums World

Published

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Shark Week 2021 is here, and whoever thought it would be a good idea to include the 'Jackass' guys needs a raise. What we all knew was going to happen...happened.

Full Article