It's the most wonderful time of the year! Shark Week 2021 is here, and whoever thought it would be a good idea to include the 'Jackass' guys needs a raise. What we all knew was going to happen...happened.Full Article
'Jackass' Crew Meets Shark Week and It Goes Pretty Much as Expected
eBaums World0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Johnny Knoxville Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram
On this episode of Actually Me, Johnny Knoxville goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube,..
GQ