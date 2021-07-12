Cuban president claims protests part of US plot to ‘fracture’ Communist party
Published
Cuban officials blame the US for Sunday’s demonstrations as Biden calls on island’s leaders to hear citizens’ ‘clarion call for freedom’Full Article
Published
Cuban officials blame the US for Sunday’s demonstrations as Biden calls on island’s leaders to hear citizens’ ‘clarion call for freedom’Full Article
By Alejandro Bermudez
On Sunday, July 11th, the Christian Liberation Movement (MCL) called on Cubans to continue to..