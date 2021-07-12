Myanmar's Suu Kyi to face new corruption charges
Published
Lawyers for ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said Monday they have been informed by the military-installed government that four new charges of corruption have been filed…Full Article
Published
Lawyers for ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said Monday they have been informed by the military-installed government that four new charges of corruption have been filed…Full Article
Myanmar authorities have opened new corruption cases against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi accusing her of abusing her authority..