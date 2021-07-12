British troops to remain in Afghanistan after military mission ends
Britain is set to leave a contingent of around 100 troops in Afghanistan to help support the embassy and other diplomatic efforts in Kabul, it is understood.Full Article
Afghan security personnel were seen guarding Bagram Airbase on Monday (July 5), after American troops left their main military base..