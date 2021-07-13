US adds warning about rare reaction to J&J Covid vaccine
The FDA said 100 preliminary reports of GBS in the vaccine recipients include 95 serious cases that required hospitalisation and one reported death.Full Article
U.S. regulators added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous..
WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a rare but potentially dangerous..