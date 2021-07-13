More parts of South Africa can expect a dusting of snow - a day after snowfall was recorded in the Western Cape - as the icy weather moves inland.Full Article
News24.com | Snow expected in three more provinces as cold front moves inland
News240 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Donald Rumsfeld: Knowable And Notable – OpEd
By Douglas J. Feith*
Why was Donald Rumsfeld such a notable public figure? Few American statesmen had the prominence and..
Eurasia Review
BMW 4 Series Coupe 2021 long-term review
Sporty coupé showed its face – yes, that face – for the first time on our fleet. Did it impress?
*Why we ran it:..
Autocar