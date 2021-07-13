EU Says Not All COVID Vaccines Equal

EU Says Not All COVID Vaccines Equal

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoAfter Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor and his wife received two doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in Nigeria, they assumed they would be free to travel this summer to a European destination of their choice. They were wrong.

The couple — and millions of other people who have been vaccinated through a U.N.-backed effort...

Full Article