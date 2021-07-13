Jill Biden To Attend Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Watch VideoFirst lady Jill Biden will attend the opening ceremony of the summer Olympics in Tokyo, the White House announced Tuesday, even as the city has entered a new state of emergency over a rise in coronavirus cases.
Biden will attend the opening ceremony on July 23 without President Joe Biden. It will be her first solo...
Watch VideoFirst lady Jill Biden will attend the opening ceremony of the summer Olympics in Tokyo, the White House announced Tuesday, even as the city has entered a new state of emergency over a rise in coronavirus cases.