Meet Rani: At just 20 inches tall, she could be the world's smallest cow
Published
Rani, a white cow at just 20 inches tall in Bangladesh, could be the world's smallest cow. The farm director has applied to the Guinness World Records
Thousands of people have visited a farm in Bangladesh to get a glimpse of Rani, a 51cm (20 inch)-tall dwarf cow claimed to be the..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Thousands of people are defying a nationwide coronavirus lockdown in Bangladesh to see Rani, a 51-centimetre..