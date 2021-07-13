Biden condemns Trump’s claim of voter fraud: ‘The big lie is just that, a big lie’
Published
President says in Philadelphia speech on voting rights: ‘The 21st century Jim Crow assault is real. It’s unrelenting’Full Article
Published
President says in Philadelphia speech on voting rights: ‘The 21st century Jim Crow assault is real. It’s unrelenting’Full Article
President Joe Biden, under pressure from U.S. civil rights leaders, on Tuesday called it a "national imperative" to pass sweeping..
Former President Donald Trump said in a new interview that not only is he prepared to sit for a deposition in his lawsuit against..