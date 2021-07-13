Olivia Rodrigo to meet with Biden, Fauci to promote vaccines
Teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo will visit the White House Wednesday as part of the administration’s effort to promote vaccinations to...Full Article
Olivia Rodrigo will meet with President Joe Biden and chief White House medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday.