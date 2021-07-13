Handgun sale ban to under 21-year-olds is unconstitutional, appeals court says
Published
Federal regulations setting a minimum age of 21 years old for purchasing handguns from licensed dealers violate the Second Amendment, a...Full Article
Published
Federal regulations setting a minimum age of 21 years old for purchasing handguns from licensed dealers violate the Second Amendment, a...Full Article
A U.S. federal judge overturned California's 32-year-old ban on assault weapons on Friday, describing it as a "failed experiment,"..