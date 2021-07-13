The Right To Be Let Alone: What To Do When COVID Strike Force Teams Come Knocking – OpEd

Under the First Amendment, you don’t have to speak (to government officials or anyone else). The Fourth Amendment protects you against unreasonable searches and seizures by the government.
By John W. Whitehead and Nisha Whitehead
A federal COVID-19 vaccination strike force may soon be knocking on your door, especially if...
Under the First Amendment, you don’t have to speak (to government officials or anyone else). The Fourth Amendment protects you against unreasonable searches and seizures by the government.