Angela Merkel refuses to discuss Nord Stream 2 with Ukraine's Zelensky

German Chancellor Angela Merkel refused to discuss the Nord Stream 2 project within the framework of the Normandy Four format with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Ukrainian MP from Opposition Platform - For Life party, Vadim Rabinovich wrote on his Facebook page. According to him, Merkel acknowledged that Germany and France were partners of Ukraine in various fields, but they did not plan to discuss the pipeline system together with the Minsk Accords. According to Rabinovich, the German chancellor is a polite woman who told Zelensky where to get off in a polite way, trying not to offend him.