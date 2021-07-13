U.S. feds arrest 5 family members from Texas in new U.S. Capitol riot case
Five members of a Texas family were arrested on Tuesday for entering the U.S. Capitol together during the January 6 insurrection.
Five members of a Texas family were arrested on Tuesday for entering the US Capitol together during the January 6 insurrection.