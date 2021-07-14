Bush Criticizes Afghanistan Withdrawal, Fears For Women

Watch VideoFormer President George W. Bush criticized the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan in an interview with a German broadcaster released Wednesday, saying he fears Afghan women and girls will "suffer unspeakable harm."
