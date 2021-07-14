Loki' reveals Kang the Conqueror. What to know about Marvel's next villain
Published
"Loki" just introduced the MCU's next big baddie who should affect, not only the shows, but also Phase 4 movies. Here's everything to know.Full Article
Published
"Loki" just introduced the MCU's next big baddie who should affect, not only the shows, but also Phase 4 movies. Here's everything to know.Full Article
With only one episode left of Loki, a lot still has to happen. Episode 5 was one of the show's best yet, a vehicle that showcased..