Powell: Inflation Will Likely Remain Elevated Before Fading This Year

Watch VideoFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that inflation, which has been surging as the recovery strengthens, "will likely remain elevated in coming months" before "moderating."
At the same time, Powell signaled no imminent change in the Fed's ultra-low-interest rate policies.
Testifying to the House...
Watch VideoFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that inflation, which has been surging as the recovery strengthens, "will likely remain elevated in coming months" before "moderating."