Brazil: President Bolsonaro Rushed To Hospital After 10 Days Of Hiccups

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized after ten days of hiccups, and may need emergency surgery. Stabbed, infected with Covid-19, and bitten by wildlife, Bolsonaro is no stranger to medical emergencies.
Bolsonaro’s office confirmed on Wednesday that the president had been taken to hospital in Brasilia that...
