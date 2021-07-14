Professors in Syracuse University's College of Arts and Sciences explored whether or not the scientific community will ever be able to settle on a 'total number' of species of living vertebrates, which could help with species preservation. By knowing what's out there, researchers argue that they can prioritize places and groups...Full Article
Have You Ever Wondered How Many Species Have Inhabited The Earth?
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Leafcutter ants create one of the most complex social societies on earth
Rumble Studio
Leafcutter ants are among the most fascinating creatures in the animal world. They form the most complex social structures, next to..
Another Biden Administration Eco-Con – OpEd
Eurasia Review
More coverage
Nearly half of Americans convinced dinosaurs still exist in a remote corner of the world
SWNS STUDIO
Nearly HALF of Americans are convinced dinosaurs still exist in some remote corner of the world, according to a study.Researchers..