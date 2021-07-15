Iran’s Water Crisis: Low Rainfall And Mismanagement

Iran’s water crisis has heightened in the past month, due to the low rainfall and the regime’s mismanagement. Water in many villages is being supplied with tankers, and many citizens suffer from long periods of water shortage during the hot summer days.
In the western province of Lorestan, the Head of the Water and Sewage...
