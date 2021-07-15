At least 19 people have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse.Authorities in the western...Full Article
At least 19 dead, dozens missing in Germany floods
