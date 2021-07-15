Surgeon General Urges U.S. Fight Against COVID Misinformation

Watch VideoU.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Thursday called for a national effort to fight misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, urging tech companies, health care workers, journalists and everyday Americans to do more to address a “serious public threat.”
In a 22-page advisory, his first as President Joe...
Watch VideoU.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Thursday called for a national effort to fight misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, urging tech companies, health care workers, journalists and everyday Americans to do more to address a “serious public threat.”