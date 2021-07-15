South Africa Deploys 25,000 Troops To Quell Rioting, At Least 117 Dead

Watch VideoSouth Africa's army began deploying 25,000 troops Thursday to assist police in quelling weeklong riots sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. At least 117 people have been killed in the violence, authorities said.
In one of the largest deployments of soldiers since the end of white minority rule...
