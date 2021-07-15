More than 40 people have died and dozens were missing Thursday (local time) in Germany and Belgium as heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse.Recent storms...Full Article
Europe floods: Over 40 dead in Germany and Belgium amid raging torrents
