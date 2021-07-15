England’s Bukayo Saka Urges Facebook and Twitter to Crack Down on Abuse
Published
After facing a torrent of racist abuse online, Bukayo Saka said he didn’t want anyone to deal with such “hateful and hurtful messages.”Full Article
Published
After facing a torrent of racist abuse online, Bukayo Saka said he didn’t want anyone to deal with such “hateful and hurtful messages.”Full Article
Bukayo Saka has spoken for the first time following England's Euro 2020 final defeat - which resulted in the 19-year-old relieving..
Hundreds of heart-felt messages of support and solidarity have been left at the vandalised mural of Marcus Rashford in his..