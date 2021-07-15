Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty arrested at voting rights protest
Published
Rep. Joyce Beatty was arrested by US Capitol Police on Thursday afternoon after participating in a voting rights protest that culminated...Full Article
Beatty, who serves as chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, urged lawmakers to pass legislation to expand voting rights.