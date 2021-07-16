Movie Producer Dillon Jordan Arrested for Allegedly Running a Prostitution Ring
The Kindergarten Teacher producer is also accused of using his movie production and event planning companies as fronts to launder money.
The Kindergarten Teacher producer is also accused of using his movie production and event planning companies as fronts to launder money.
A movie producer, 49-year-old Dylan Jordan from Lake Arrowhead, is in custody after being accused of running a prostitution ring.