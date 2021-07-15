Dozens dead, more than 1,000 may be missing after floods in Germany
Published
Chancellor Angela Merkel said the catastrophic flooding, which turned homes into death traps, affected hundreds of thousands of people.Full Article
Published
Chancellor Angela Merkel said the catastrophic flooding, which turned homes into death traps, affected hundreds of thousands of people.Full Article
Low pressure system brings storms and flash flooding to Germany and Belgium, sweeping away homes and threatening dams
Dozens of people have died in Germany after heavy rain caused rivers to burst their banks, sweeping away homes and cars.