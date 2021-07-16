Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of mid-August
