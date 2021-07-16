The death toll from devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium rose above 90 today, as the search continued for hundreds of people still unaccounted for and officials warned such disasters could become more common...Full Article
Europe floods: the search for missing goes on as toll tops 90
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
At least 90 dead and hundreds missing as floods rage across Western Europe
CBC.ca
The death toll from devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium rose above 90 on Friday, as the search continued..