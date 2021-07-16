The triumph of corruption in South Africa

The Republic of South Africa, formerly a BRICS member, is going through its worst crisis since the end of the apartheid era. 72 people killed in riots in South Africa South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sent 25,000 troops to stop looting and riots in different parts of the country. The press calls the ongoing unrest "the worst wave of violence" since the end of apartheid in 1994: on Tuesday, July 13, 72 people were killed in the riots, more than 1,700 people were arrested.