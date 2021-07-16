News24.com | US shipping 25 million Covid vaccine doses to Africa: officials
Published
The United States has announced it is shipping 25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Africa, starting with Burkina Faso, Djibouti, and Ethiopia.Full Article
Published
The United States has announced it is shipping 25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Africa, starting with Burkina Faso, Djibouti, and Ethiopia.Full Article
Watch VideoThe fight against the coronavirus continues.
The Biden administration is giving $100 million to rural..
I get to say this about the drug companies, now that President Biden has said that Facebook is killing people because it was..