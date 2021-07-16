3 Men Charged In 2018 Fatal Missouri Tourist Boat Accident

Watch VideoA local prosecutor on Friday filed a total of 63 felony criminal charges against three employees over a July 2018 tourist boat accident on a Missouri lake that killed 17 people.
The accident involved the Ride the Ducks attraction on Table Rock Lake near the tourist mecca of Branson.
The charges were announced by...
Watch VideoA local prosecutor on Friday filed a total of 63 felony criminal charges against three employees over a July 2018 tourist boat accident on a Missouri lake that killed 17 people.