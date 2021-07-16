After a twenty-year journey and efforts, the United States failed to convince and/or pressuring Pakistan to act honestly, and finally America directly signed a bilateral agreement with Taliban in February 2020 which of course lakes all the legitimacy since a super power enters into an agreement with a fraction that had been...Full Article
Afghanistan: A Civil War Or An International Threat – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Fmr. diplomat: Afghan civil war 'has already started'
Bleacher Report AOL
Afghan peace negotiator Fatima Gailani and former US Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker speak with Bianna Golodryga about..
More coverage
Stabilization And Digital Dialogue For Myanmar: Stepping Back From Brink Of Civil War – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Matthias E. Leitner*
Five months into the military coup of 1 February, Myanmar is on an increasingly fragile..
Afghanistan: Killing The Messenger – Analysis
Eurasia Review
The United States’ Afghanistan Policy – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Donald Rumsfeld: Knowable And Notable – OpEd
Eurasia Review